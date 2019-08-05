Faribault AAUW awards scholarship

Morgan M. Hanegraaf, right, is a recipient of the American Association of University Women Faribault Branch Scholarship for 2019. She is completing a summer internship with Beltrami County Human Services in social work, psychology, and substance and behavioral addictions. Hanegraaf will start work on her master’s degree in special education this fall at Bemidji State University. Her dream career is to work with students in a school social work setting. This 2016 graduate of Faribault High School was a Dean’s List student each semester for her undergraduate studies at Bemidji State. She is pictured with the AAUW Scholarship Chairman, Karen Rasmussen. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments