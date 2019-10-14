HomeTown Credit Union, which serves Rice, Steele, Waseca and Dodge counties, recently received two honors: the 2019 Small Business LIVE UNITED award recipient and the Editor’s Choice Award for Community Commitment.
The Small Business LIVE UNITED award, sponsored by United Way of Steele County, recognizes business leaders that give, advocate and volunteer in their community. HomeTown commits to working with members, non-members, local organizations and nonprofits in the community to help those needing financial guidance.
Community Education Coordinator Kurt Halverson has been recognized in the past for his continued work with individuals and organizations in the community including a local women’s shelter, Habitat for Humanity and those recovering from addiction. Not only does HomeTown offer financial guidance and resources to both members and nonmembers, it also emphasizes giving back to their community by offering employees paid time off to volunteer at local organizations, and managing “Fare for All” out of its Faribault location, a service that sells fresh produce and meat at cost to make healthy food more accessible. Branch employees also assist people with the monthly food distribution evenings. HomeTown gives numerous charitable donations throughout the year as well as hosting and sponsoring local community and educational events.
“HTCU has been a faithful supporter of United Way throughout the years and a terrific partner in the quest to solve problems in our community," said President of United Way of Steele County, Kim Schaufenbuel.
As the recipient of the 2019 Small Business LIVE UNITED award, HomeTown Credit Union was recognized for their continuous charitable giving, advocacy for projects, programs or initiatives that change lives in and around the community. The award was presented Oct. 3.
A second honor, Editor’s Choice Award for Community Commitment, recognizes the credit union for advancing financial wellness in southern Minnesota through education, counseling and volunteerism. The award, sponsored by BadCredit.org, recognizes the financial education and resources HomeTown Credit Union provides to community members, as well as their contributions to local charitable organizations.
HomeTown partners with EverFi – an online financial education resource, to provide its members and non-members with educational resources that can be accessed at their own discretion. It also offers one-on-one financial coaching to cover topics such as budgeting, savings, building credit and dealing with student loans. HomeTown also commits to working with local organizations and non-profits to help those in need of financial guidance.
In addition to dedicating time and resources to financial education for members and non-members, HomeTown plays a big role in financially educating the up-and-coming generations by operating a branch out of Owatonna High School. The credit union works with students to prepare them for financial adulthood and offer presentations and financial guidance. It also partners with the local Big Brothers Big Sisters for hands on youth engagement opportunities to encourage and shape financially responsible adults.
“I absolutely love the position I have. It’s a great fit for my skills and passion and interests, so it comes naturally to me. Every day, I look forward to coming to work," said Halverson.