Today in History - May 27

Driver Mark Donohue flashes across the finish line at the end of the Indianapolis 500-mile race in Indianapolis, Ind., May 27, 1972. Donohue, driving a Penske McLaren-Offenhauser, was 1969, rookie of the year at the Speedway. He finished the race with an unofficial average speed of 163.465 mph. Pat Vidan waves checkered flag at right. (AP Photo)