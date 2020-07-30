NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and its partner affiliates will hold a free screening of the documentary Angst at 7 p.m. online on Aug. 25 to open up a dialogue about youth and anxiety. The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by a panel discussion led by mental health professionals.
Angst producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes a special interview with athlete and mental health advocate, Michael Phelps.
There are 1,000 tickets available for this event. Register at www.namimn.org. For more information, please call NAMI Minnesota at 651-645-2948, Ext. 118.
The screening is made possible through the support of NAMI Dakota County, NAMI Hennepin County, NAMI Ramsey County, and NAMI Washington County. For more information, please email directorofoutreach@namimn.org.