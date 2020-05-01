May is designated as Arbor Month in the US. In Faribault it will be celebrated May 9 with a tree planting at Alexander Park by the Faribault Tree Committee and G.R.O.W.S. (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service)
The city crews will obtain the trees. GROWS is contributing $1,200 for their purchase. For several years trees have been planted throughout the community, but it will take many more years to replace trees that have been lost over the years. This years' celebration will be small in view of the coronavirus.
Trees are a most valuable and remarkable natural resource. What would Faribault be without our beautiful urban forest? They offer shade and cooling in the summer and some protection from the Minnesota bitter winters. They provide home sites for many wild animals and birds who pay us back with their beautiful songs and entertainment as they flit among the branches. Trees also absorb sound thus decreasing noise pollution and serve as screens to give greater privacy.
Beyond beauty, trees provide us with essentials such as paper, cardboard and building materials. In some cultures palm leaves become roofs and clothing. Think of all of the wonderful apples, oranges, bananas and other fruits we are blessed with and also the wonderful variety of nuts. Physicians are also grateful for medicines developed from trees.
By far the greatest value of trees is their role in purifying the atmosphere by absorbing carbon dioxide and giving off oxygen. This is a key role in reducing pollution and may be more important as we look at climate change.
Yes, our urban forest is essential to Faribault. All of us can help by planting more trees. If you have lost a tree, be sure to replace it. Plan a tree planting event with your family to celebrate Arbor Month. Think about planting a tree in memory of a loved one. While you may not be able to reap the benefits of the tree, future generations will and you will have the satisfaction of giving back to the community.