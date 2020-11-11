Due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the change to state guidelines announced Tuesday the Faribault Main Street program has canceled Winterfest 2020.
While Faribault Main Street is still as dedicated as ever to hosting a fun winter celebration for the community of Faribault, the safety of our community come first and new restrictions strictly prohibit such an event.
Please accept our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We want to thank the community of Faribault, event partners, volunteers and sponsors, for your ongoing support of Winterfest, Faribault Main Street, and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
We look forward to hosting community events, providing engagement opportunities, and celebrating in the future, once this pandemic passes.
When we started planning for Winterfest 2020, we knew there would have to be slight modifications, but felt we could easily adapt and pivot in a way that would still enable us to host the event, with the restrictions that were in place at the time. We could not have anticipated the capacity being reduced to this level, which prohibits us from being able to facilitate Winterfest.
While still a relatively new event, Winterfest has quickly become a community favorite, sparking joy and light into cold winter months. Faribault loves Winterfest, and so do we, and we are privileged to work with great community partners like city of Faribault and the Sno-Go Club, and sponsors to bring this festival to life. We look forward to celebrating in 2021. Like Frosty the Snowman once said, “We’ll be back again next year!”