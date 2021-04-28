Rice County Public Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the Northfield Community Education Center, 700 Lincoln Parkway in Northfield.
This Moderna Covid-19 vaccination clinic is for anyone 18 years and older. Registration links are posted on the Rice County Public Health website to sign up.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but walk-in appointments will be available.
The registration link to make an appointment can be found on the Rice County Public Health website at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
If you have problems registering online, call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928, or 507-332-5966 and staff with help you get registered.
To date, Rice County Public Health has administered nearly 10,000 vaccinations and over 56% of Rice County residents who are eligible have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.