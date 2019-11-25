Rebecca Lippert has joined the Edina Realty Faribault sales office.
Lippert is a 20-year resident of the Faribault community. She has been in real estate sales for two and a half years and is excited to continue her career with Edina Realty. Lippert’s background also includes six years with Faribault Public Schools and seven years as a small business owner.
“My passion in life has always been to help people see their true potential and reach their goals,” said Lippert. “I have always kept the same frame of mind as I look inward, always growing personally and professionally.”
When asked why she chose to join the Edina Realty family of companies, Lippert said, “Edina Realty provided the opportunity to support me in serving our community in the highest capacity possible. I will have the tools to elevate service to my clients and our community.”
“We are happy to welcome Rebecca to the office,” said Jenifer Dvorak, Edina Realty’s Faribault’s office manager. “We are certain the technology, tools and training offered at Edina Realty will help her grow her business and that she will exemplify Edina Realty’s core values of honesty, integrity and commitment.”
Lippert is excited for this opportunity and humbled by the ongoing support she has received from community members and her new co-workers. She lives in Faribault with her spouse Ryan, stepdaughter Samantha, and children Dylan and Jenna. She is a committee member of 507connect, is a Chamber ambassador and a board member for the wrestling association.