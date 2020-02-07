A fun, educational day learning about food preservation, pollinators, succulents and green roofs from local and industry experts begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 on the St. Olaf College campus in Northfield. Registration and the vendor fair opens at 8:30 a.m. in Buntrock Common's lobby, with a light breakfast available.
Four classes on food preservation updates, supporting bee health, succulents and cacti for Minnesota climates and creating your own green roof begin at 9 a.m. in Viking Theater.
Lunch is offered in Stav Hall Cafeteria, with a wide selection of entrees, desserts and beverages for all dietary considerations.
The registration fee is $37.50 per person and includes morning refreshments, lunch, participant handouts and materials. Participants are encouraged to register online at: Z.UMN.EDU/RCMG-HORT2020 or fill out the included registration form and mail it in with payment. Limited space is available. Registration deadline is March 6.
Call Lisa at 507-332-6109 with any questions.