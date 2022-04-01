The week is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Each day highlights a different weather safety topic.
Tornado drill day is Thursday, April 7. During the afternoon and evening drills, local sirens and weather radios in Minnesota and Wisconsin will emit a simulated tornado warning.
Businesses, hospitals and other organizations are encouraged to practice emergency plans during the statewide tornado drill at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
A second drill at 6:45 p.m. takes place in most counties, including Rice County, for families and second-shift workers to practice sheltering plans.
Everyone is encouraged to create a plan, build an emergency kit and practice drills.
“Every individual, family and business should take this opportunity to prepare and practice their weather emergency plans,” says Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz, Rice County Emergency Management Director. “Dangerous weather such as severe thunderstorms or tornados do not follow any kind of a pattern, and they are common in Minnesota. That is why it is so important to know what to do when the weather strikes. There’s no substitute for practice when the real thing comes along.”
Find more information about Severe Weather Awareness Week go to bit.ly/36QkgAi.