Le Sueur County Developmental Services announced that it would be shutting down permanently.
Since 1996, the nonprofit organization in Waterville has provided day services, transportation and job coaching to disabled adults in and outside of Le Sueur County to "foster independence and positive relationships with friends and family."
In March, Le Sueur County Developmental Services was forced to close under state restrictions related to COVID-19. Though regulations have eased, it hasn't been enough to allow the nonprofits to resume services. For the 52 people that rely on Le Sueur County Developmental Services, the nonprofit's closure threatens to have big impact.
"We've had some of our individuals in our programs for years, so it's a very stressful time for them," said Le Sueur County Developmental Services Director Doug Scharfe. "They don't have any day programs to go to right now, and most of the day programs in the state of Minnesota are in the same situation we are. They're struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic."