The “Living Alone: Walking Together” group is continuing to meet post COVID-19 shut down at 3 p.m. Sundays. The current group consists of 14 men and women who live alone, enjoying meeting with others in same situation for fun, friendship and support.
Many attendees are new to this and have either lost a spouse in past one or two years, or are new to town, and some just want a group of new friends to walk with.
Please call 507-301-5632 for more information.This group’s focus is on celebrating new friendships and exploring local areas on walking trails (i.e. this is not a dating group).