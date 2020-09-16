If you're looking for a family-friendly outdoor experience for this weekend, check out Farmamerica's Goat Yoga on Saturday and Sunday.
Back by popular demand, Farmamerica - MN's Agricultural Interpretive Center is offering four goat yoga sessions led by Awaken Vibrance's professional yoga instructor, featuring Nigerian dwarf goats from LR Acres.
Whether you are new to yoga, an experienced yogi, a goat fanatic, or just curious about the goat yoga craze, all are welcome on Saturday and Sunday to this family-friendly event.
Enjoy the open air and outdoors at Farmamerica while practicing yoga with a licensed yoga teacher, all while in the company of goats!
For a small additional fee during the Sunday yoga sessions, adult attendees can add on a glass of wine from Trio of Waseca to enjoy before or after yoga.
Sessions offered: Saturday, September 19 at 3pm and 5pm, and Sunday, September 20 at 3pm and 5pm.
Tickets are $20 per attendee. And for an extra $10 on Sunday, you can sample wine and enjoy a glass of wine from Trio.
Tickets are on sale at Farmamerica.org/events/GoatYoga or bit.ly/FAGoatYoga