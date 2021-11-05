Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 92 honorees with the prestigious 2021 Spirit Award at a special online celebration Sept. 23. Three of the honorees are direct support professionals from Faribault: Jayme Brooks, Holley Clark and Donna Paquin.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
“I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota CEO. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the SPIRIT of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For information, visit lssmn.org.