The Rice County Historical Society’s 2019 Fall Banquet and Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Elks Club, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault.
The banquet begins with a social hour at 5 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6. There will be a brief business meeting as required by our bylaws at 7:00, followed by a program, “The History of Fette Electronics,” presented by Richard and Roger Fette.
Dinner will be a pasta bar with tossed salad, assorted breads and assorted desserts catered by Arna Farmer Catering and Cakes. Vegetarian lasagna is available on request. The cost is $20 for RCHS members and $25 for non-members.
Tickets can be purchased at the RCHS Museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW, and from RCHS board members or reserved with pay-at-the-door by calling the museum at 507-332-2121.