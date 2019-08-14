As summer winds down, monarch butterflies are preparing for their flight south. It appears to have been a good year for them. Nerstrand Big Woods State Park has planned are a couple of events for those wanting to learn more about these creatures.
Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10-11:30 a.m.
This program includes live caterpillars and other hands-on materials. Learn about the life cycle, migration and population status of the monarch butterflies, how to look for signs of monarch activity and what you can do to help the population in your backyard. Following the program we will look for caterpillars and eggs on milkweed plants in the park. Very kid friendly.
Saturday, Aug. 24 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Nerstrand State Park's restored prairie is a late summer gathering spot for monarch butterflies filling up with wildflower nectar in preparation for their migration to Mexico. Meet at the park office and then carpool to the prairie for a guided tour with master naturalists. Choose from 0.9-mile or 1.4-mile hike. Long pants and closed toe shoes are recommended. The event will be cancelled in case of rain.
Mark your calendar now for the park's fall gathering at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, featuring a speaker and a supper. This year's speak is storyteller and humorist Al Batt of Rural Steele County.