Hanan Mohamud

In February, Rotary District 5960 conducted a "Share the Love" campaign to raise money for the Rotary Foundation. Rotarians who donated $1,000 could designate another Rotarian to be a Paul Harris Fellow. Dr. Dick Huston donated $2,000 and chose to honor Hanan Mohamud and Juanita Picazo. Pictured with Hanan (right) and Juanita is Brent Peroutka, Faribault Rotary Foundation Chair. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)

