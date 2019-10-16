The October meeting of Books & Brownies will be from 4:30–5:15 p.m Monday, Oct. 21 in the library’s Youth Activity Area. To prepare, read any graphic novel of your choice. Come ready to talk about the book you read and enjoy some delicious brownies.
Books & Brownies is an informal book club for students in grades 2-5. It meets monthly to discuss books participants have chosen to read from an assigned genre or topic. Meeting dates and reading assignments are announced in advance on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Pizza & Pages
The October meeting of Pizza & Pages will be from 4:30–5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 in the library’s Youth Activity Area. To prepare, read at least one of the books nominated for the 2019 Teens’ Top Ten award. All of these books are available for checkout at the library. The full list of nominees can be found here: ala.org/yalsa/teenstopten. At the meeting, participants discuss the books read while enjoying delicious pizza.
Pizza & Pages is an informal book club for youth in grades six to 12. We meet monthly to discuss books we’ve chosen to read from an assigned genre or topic. Meeting dates and reading assignments will be announced in advance on the library’s website, ala.org/yalsa/teenstopten, and Facebook page.
For more information on programs for children and youth at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.