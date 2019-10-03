Fred the Bear and a few special guest performers present Won’t Back Down, An Evening of Music by Tom Petty at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
The show is being done in conjunction with Rice County Habitat for Humanity, which will receive a full 35% of the evening’s proceeds.
Since 1976, this organization has helped families in need of shelter by working with them to build houses and advocating for affordable housing. The Rice County Chapter was chartered in 1991 and built its first home in 1993. In just the last three years, it has built eight homes in the Northfield/Faribault area.
Tickets are $16 for Paradise members, $21 for non-members and $12 for students. They’re available at paradisecenterforthearts.org or by calling 507-332-7372.