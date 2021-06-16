South Central College in Faribault and North Mankato has been named one of the Top 50 Best Online Community Colleges for 2021 by Value Colleges, an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education.
Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.
"The US economy has changed in major ways in the last couple of decades, with manufacturing and industrial jobs giving way to a professional and technical workforce," according to the editors at Value Colleges, "and community colleges have been the key force in educating and preparing working adults for the new world of work." As the editors of Value Colleges explain, "For working adults already in a career, online community college degree programs are the most important innovation of the century."
Other Minnesota schools on the 50 Best list:
Alexandria Technical & Community College - Alexandria
Central Lakes College - Brainerd
Century College - White Bear Lake
Lake Superior College - Duluth
Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls
Minnesota West Community and Technical College - Worthington
Normandale Community College - Bloomington
Northland Community and Technical College - East Grand Forks
Ridgewater College - Willmar
Riverland Community College - Austin
Rochester Community and Technical College - Rochester
St Cloud Technical and Community College - St. Cloud