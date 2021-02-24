Minnesota Department of Agriculture staff will be leading free emerald ash borer field workshops at several locations in the state, including South Alexander Park in Faribault on March 2-3.
Hour-long sessions will be held each day at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 25 people or less for each session. The outdoor workshops will provide an opportunity to get a firsthand look at EAB-infested trees and will assist the community in becoming familiar with early detection.
General EAB biology, distribution, management, regulation and insecticide treatments will also be covered. Workshops are provided free of charge through support from the US Forest Service. Bring binoculars to help identify EAB infestation.
See mda.state.mn.us/eab for more information or to register.