Bowl for Kids’ Sake, one of largest fundraisers for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota (BBBS), has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, BBBS will host a new fundraiser Bocce for Kids’ Sake on Sept. 16-18 in Faribault’s North Alexander Park and Sept. 21-26 in Owatonna’s West Hills Complex.
“We just cannot gather like we used to in order to raise funds for the mentoring relationships between Bigs and Littles in our community,” explained Michelle Redman, Executive Director at BBBS. “But keeping kids connected is now more important than ever, so we got creative and came up with Bocce for Kids’ Sake.”
Playing bocce ball instead of bowling means the fundraiser can be outside, distanced, and safely follow CDC and government guidelines. Participating teams raise money with their peers for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and then are invited to attend Bocce for Kids’ Sake. The event consists of playing bocce ball with a provided bocce set, prizes, and more.
“Bocce ball is fun, easy and lighter than a bowling ball. What’s not to love?” said Andrew Carlson, Marketing & Development Manager at BBBS. “Most importantly, this event raises funds to empower local youth.”
Bowl for Kids’ Sake raises about $80,000 for BBBS annually, and the agency hopes to raise a similar amount with Bocce for Kids’ Sake this year. To participate, contact BBBS at 507-451-5922 or email andrew.carlson@bbbsofsouthernmn.org.