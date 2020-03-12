The Sonora Winds will perform the third concert of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior's Merner Classical Music concerts at 1 p.m. at 515 Second Ave. NW, Faribault.
The Sonora Winds are made up of three highly skilled and trained women who perform on oboe, clarinet and bassoon. The ensemble was formed in 2016 with the goal of bringing accessible but lesser-known music to audiences. Most recently the trio has been provided grants from the Polish American Institute of Minnesota and the Twin Cities Polish Festival to perform music of Polish composers and make a CD of that music, which will be available at Sunday's concert.
The concert will feature short pieces by five Polish composers. One of the pieces was written during the last year of the Nazi occupation of Warsaw when the Nazis destroyed the city and murdered thousands of people. Lutoslawski, who lived in Warsaw during this time created music that was of great significance for the Polish people.
During the concert the performers, Madeline Miller, oboe, Anastasiya Nyzkodub, clarinet and Marta Troicki, bassoon, will be giving insights about the music, the composers and the instruments they play.
A reception will follow the concert.