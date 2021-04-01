As a part of , there will be statewide tornado and severe weather drills at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Due to COVID-19, practicing sheltering is not encouraged but it is highly recommended to know where and how to practice safe sheltering. Outdoor warning sirens will sound during these drills.
Ways to stay safe during severe weather season includes:
• Watch for weather changes and stay up to date on watches and warnings.
• During a tornado warning: find shelter in a basement or small inner room with no windows such as a bathroom or closet, stay away from windows and doors, do not go outside or near trees, lay flat to the ground if you get stuck outside and cover/protect your head.
• If it starts to thunder or lightning, get indoors quickly.
• Do NOT drive through moving water of any depth.
• During high temperatures and humidity, cool off with air conditioning, shade, being indoors, and stay hydrated.
• Have an emergency supply kit prepared that includes provisions for three to seven days per person in your household. Include an emergency plan and phone numbers, NOAA radio with batteries, water, food, baby supplies if needed, clothing, soap, flashlight with batteries, cash, pet supplies, and any medications you might need. For a full list of supply kit items go to: www.ready.gov/kit