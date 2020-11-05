Rice County Dive Team

The Rice County Dive Team assisted Rice County maintenance workers at the King Mill Dam. Divers were trying to locate an underwater sensor that helps to control the level of Cannon Lake. Divers worked all morning in the zero visibility water and were unable to locate the structure. Divers believe that it may have been buried under lake sediment and debris, and are formulating a plan to look again at a later date. Pictured from left, Dive Team members Nate Hanson(red suit), Derek Estrem (sitting in water), Joe Johnson, Joe Yetzer and Colby Hullett. (Photo courtesy of Todd Rost)
