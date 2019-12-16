Edward jones financial advisor cate grinney

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Cate Grinney, of Faribault, attended Barron's 2019 Top Women Advisors Summit held Dec. 4- 6 in Palm Beach, Florida. The conference gathers the nation's top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers. Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers. "This was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I had this chance to learn from my peers," said Grinney. This is the fifth time Grinney was invited to attend the invitation-only event. (Photo courtesy of Edward Jones)
