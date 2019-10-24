2019 CROP walk

The 2019 CROP Walk was held Saturday, Oct. 5 in Faribault. The participants raised $12,260 to help fight world hunger. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds raised will go to the Faribault Area Food Shelf. The other 75% will go to Church World Service. For more information see crophungerwalk.org. (Photo courtesy of Mary Sanborn)
