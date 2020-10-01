Everyone remembers a favorite teacher, someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime. Minnesotans have the opportunity again this fall to nominate that unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Nominations open today and can be submitted online through Nov. 15. The 2021 Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony May 2, 2021, at Saint Paul RiverCentre. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:
• Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade school, or in an Adult Basic Education or ECFE program, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.
• Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.
• Have completed five years of teaching by the nomination deadline.
• Intend to teach during the 2021-22 school year.
• Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted.
The state program has been highly successful nationally – Minnesota ranks second behind California with four National Teachers of the Year.
For more information or to receive a nomination form, contact Ashley Behrens at ashley.behrens@edmn.org.