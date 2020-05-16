Today in History - May 16

The first public performance of the famous Passion Plays took place at Oberammergau, before a special audience of over 5,000 people. The play which started at 8 o’clock in the morning continued for over eight hours. “Chriatus being led to the Crucifixion’ one of the great seas of the famous Passion plays, showing a great crowd of peasants as soldiers on the stage — during the first public performance of the famous Passion Play at Oberammergau on May 16, 1930. (AP Photo)