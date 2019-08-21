Join us for an historical tour of Minnesota’s beautiful Bluff Country onTuesday, Sept. 24. We first travel to Rushford to access the Historic Bluff Country National Scenic Byway, arriving in Lanesboro at 11 a.m with time to visit the Lanesboro Historical Museum, tour the town and have lunch.
We then travel to Historic Forestville. A reconstructed barn is home to the Historic Forestville visitor center. Tour the Meighen family home, the general store and stroll across the Rush River on the 1899 Carnegie Bridge.
Last stop will be the Fillmore County History Center Museum in Fountain, home to one of southern Minnesota’s largest collections of antique agricultural equipment, the Pleasant Dale-Watson Schoolhouse, a wood fueled car and the world-famous Pietenpol experimental airplanes.
The motor coach will at 8:30 a.m. depart from Rice County Historical Society Museum. Admissions to all stops included in the tour. Lunch will be on your own. The bus returns to Faribault at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $44 for members, $54 for non-members. Space is limited. For more information, contact the Rice County Historical Society at 507-332-2121.