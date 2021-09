Phyllis is a sweet, shy cat looking for a quiet home where she can relax. She has been spayed, microchipped and tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm disease. She is up to date on vaccinations. She does need to eat special food for urinary tract health due to a previous issue which has been resolved, the food helps to prevent future issues. Her adoption fee is $125 plus sales tax. Please submit a pre-adoption application if you would like to give Phyllis a forever home.