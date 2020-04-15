Truth is, we've always appreciated nurses. But these days nurses are on the front lines of a pandemic, heading into battle when the rest of us are told to stay at home.
So this year, we need help to recognize our area nurses for the difficult — and important — work they do during National Nurses Week from May 6-12. We're asking readers to share a picture of local nurses who deserve recognition with us. We'll use as many as we can in a photo spread in the paper during National Nurses Week.
Photos can be of individuals or groups of nurses — at work or at play. They should be 1MB or larger and submitted to editor@faribault.com by 5 p.m. April 5.