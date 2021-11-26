First officer William Rataczak, left, told newsmen Friday about a Northwest Airlines plane hijacker, who obtained $200,000 ransom on Wednesday on the West Coast, Stewardess Florence Shaffner, second from right, said she was given a bomb threat note by the hijacker, but first thought he just wanted a date, Friday, Nov. 26, 1971, Minneapolis, Minn. The crew of the plane, left to right, Second officer H. Anderson, Rataczak, Pilot William Scott, Stewardesses Tina Mucklow, Miss Shaffner and Alice Hancock, all of the Minneapolis area. (AP Photo)