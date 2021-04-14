Faribault High School students Gudon Ahmed and Hanaan Abdul who have both been named Dell Scholars.
This is a very prestigious and well-deserved honor for these outstanding students. There are only 500 Dell Scholars named throughout the entire country each year and it comes with a $20,000 annual scholarship, a Dell laptop, and personalized/multifaceted support for academic, financial, and emotional life challenges that may emerge. Both students received considerable support from their AVID teacher, Tricia Johnson as they completed the roughly 20-page scholarship application.
“We are so proud of Gudon and Hanaan,” said FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck. “They are both standout students — among the top students in their class — and are tremendous people of character. Their work ethic, perseverance, and dedication to achieving their goals and dreams is such an inspiration. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for them.”
These awards are part of a longer run of success for FHS Students. Three students earned Dell Scholar recognition in recent years: Katra Abdullahi (2018 graduate), Nimo Ali (2018 graduate), and Zahara Ali (2019 graduate). Tufah Abdullahi was a semi-finalist in 2018.