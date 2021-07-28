The Dennison Lions Club, Fireside Lounge & Dennison Community Church are sponsoring Culpepper & Merriweather's Big Top Circus Thursday, Aug. 5 in the lot across from the Dennison Community Church, 37514 Third Ave. Circus performances will be at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Now in its 36th edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment.
On circus day between 9:30 and 10 a.m., the raising of the big top tent will take place, and viewers will have the opportunity to take a free tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Learn facts about performers, the history of the show and the different species of animals in the Circus Family.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at a reduced rate at the Dennison Depot, Heritage Bank, Fireside Lounge or Parkside Gas & Groceries. Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children 2 to 12, children under 2 are always free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days before the show at cmcircus.com until 10 p.m. the day before the show. On show day tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children.
For more information visit cmcircus.com.