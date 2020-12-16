Due to the generosity of the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members, the Auxiliary was able to help three veterans have a merrier Christmas with the help of the Steele County Veterans’ Service Officer Rene Gilormini and his assistant Mary Jo Bergquist. (Photos courtesy of the American Legion Auxiliary Owatonna)
American Legion organizations provide Christmas for veterans
- Allison Miller
-
- Updated
