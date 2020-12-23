Throughout December and January, students at Faribault and High School have the chance to learn about the music industry directly from some legendary musicians.
FMS music teachers Amelia Tesdahl, Tami Nelson and Liz Barron worked together to set up Lunch with a Legend. Every Wednesday, Faribault students are able to join a professional musician virtually for a lunchtime Google Meet session. On Dec. 2, students were able to ask questions and learn from renowned opera and orchestra conductor Karin Hendrickson. Last week, they were joined by concert pianist and professor of music Harry Jensen, as well as retired U.S. Navy Band composer and arranger Bryan Kidd. Guests share their journey, and talk about what they do for a living and why they love what they do.
“It has been extremely positive and a great experience for teachers and students!” Nelson said. “We have even had parents join the meets to hear the speakers!”
This week, students will be joined by violinist Genevieve Salamone and performing artist/director Amanda Weis. January’s lineup includes conductor, educator, author and performer Anthony Maiello, actor/singer/composer Rodolfo Nieto, performer/educator Glenn Dewey, singer/composer Timothy Takach, composer Jacob Yoffee, Grammy-winning saxophonist/composer/educator Jeff Coffin, and choral music organization Border CrosSing.
During distance learning, band, choir and orchestra students are sent the link to the Google Meets through their Schoology pages.
“It’s important for students to see the opportunities and how they can get there,” Tesdahl said. “We hope that by amplifying the stories of these professionals that students can see that many ‘legends’ in music started just like them in their own hometown bands, orchestras, and choirs. Either as professionals or hobby artists, there is a place for music in each student’s future if they choose to pursue it.”