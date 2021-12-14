USA Kirk Douglas with Sons

American actor Kirk Douglas is greeted by his sons, Joel, left, 6, and Michael, 9, after arrival from Europe at Idlewild airport, Queens, New York City, USA on Dec. 15, 1953. Douglas, returning from 14 months of overseas filmmaking plans to spend Christmas with his sons who live with their mother Diana Dill, who is divorced from Douglas. (AP Photo)

