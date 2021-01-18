The River Bend Nature Center will host its annual Maple Syrup Fun Run in a virtual format this year now through May 1.
Participants can run anytime from when they register through May 1 and can walk, run, use a treadmill, or even cross county ski. The 5K is 3.1 miles, 10K is 6.2 miles, 25K is 15.53 miles, and the 50K is 31.06 miles. Those who wish to use the previous course at River Bend can find maps on the race website. The courses will not be marked.
This event is open to all ages. The Fun Run fee is $40 per person for any distance, with the option to have a commemorative shirt mailed for $5. Registration is required for this event by Wednesday, April 14. Call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/fun-run for more information or to register.