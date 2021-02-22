Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 21,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Noon - 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 17th St. SW
Thursday, Feb. 25 — Noon - 4 p.m. at Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave.
Tuesday, March 2 — Noon - 6 p.m. at South Central College - Sponsored by the Faribault Booster Club, 1225 3rd St. SW
Thursday, March 4 — Noon - 6 p.m. at Fit for Life, 1400 Cannon Circle
Friday, March 5 — 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW
Monday, March 8 — 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW
Friday, March 12 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW
Blooming Prairie
Wednesday, March 3 — 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Blooming Prairie Serviceman's Club, Blooming Prairie High School
Owatonna
Thursday, Feb. 25 — 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Comfort Inn, 2345 43rd St. NW
Tuesday, March 2 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Owatonna Community Education Building, 122 E. McKinley St.
Wednesday, March 3 — Noon - 6 p.m. at Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St.
Thursday, March 4 — 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St.