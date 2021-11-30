Past presidents and Claudia

Six past presidents of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Past Presidents Parley were present to award Claudia Liverseed their scholarship. Claudia, center, is a 4.0 student studying biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with aspirations of becoming a doctor. The past presidents include Karen Rasmussen, Louise Flom, Winnie Hughes, Darlene Liverseed, Paulette Jameson, and Kandie Mensing. Darlene Liverseed and Ceil Duchene (not pictured) are Claudia’s grandmothers and both grandfathers are military veterans. Poppy Drive funds were used to provide the scholarship. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)

