Northfield Hospital + Clinics has expanded COVID testing to anyone who wants a test. That includes individuals who have no symptoms and no known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID.
As community spread increases and the virus spreads through people who have no symptoms, wider testing helps identify asymptomatic carriers.
Meanwhile, there is no plan or timeline yet for vaccinating the general public against COVID. It is expected to take until February/March to vaccinate healthcare workers and nursing home residents across the U.S. before beginning general vaccinations. The federal and state governments will drive this process. NH+C will share information as best we can as the situation develops.
COVID testing is done by appointment; call your clinic to schedule. People with no symptoms can schedule a test-only appointment. You can also see a provider if you choose; indicate this when making your appointment. Patients who choose to test-only and then later develop symptoms can make a follow-up appointment with a provider.
The amount of time it takes to get results varies, based on lab capacity. Testing availability may change based on supplies and clinic capacity.
For more information on COVID care through NH+C see bit.ly/nhc-covid19.