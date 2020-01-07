"Borders & Betweens: Exploring Then, Now and When" is a retrospective of the work of Minnesota-based Artist Frederick D. Somers. The exhibit opens Jan. 21 and continues through March 22. A gallery talk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.
From his time in Sweden to the woods and streams near Northfield, where he has been painting full-time at his farm-home-studio since 1975, Somers' oil and pastel paintings reflect themes from the land and are recognized for their peaceful sensitivity. Whether in intimate views of grass, rocks, and water with reflections of light and sky or in spacious vistas of the countryside, he seeks to share the hidden places of nature.
"Borders & Betweens: Exploring Then, Now and When" explores the artist's deep insights and awe-inspiring experience of walking through nature as its beauty has revealed "something far more real," in the search for truth and meaning in the pilgrimage of life.
For more information contact judy@saye-willis.com or studio@fredericksomers.com, or visit asimn.org.