Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.