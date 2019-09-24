Classical MPR’s annual talent showcase, showcasing high school-age artists from across the region, is welcoming submissions for the 2020 season.
This marks a special year for Minnesota Varsity, a program that grants access to a workshop, mentorship and a professional studio recording experience.
All music students who submit a performance or composition become members of the Minnesota Varsity Team and gain entry to its social community.
Three of Minnesota Public Radio’s educational sponsors will offer music scholarships to all Minnesota Varsity Featured Artists and Composers. Concordia College and The College of St. Scholastica will present $6,000 for each of four years of attendance, and Luther College will present $7,000 per year of four years’ attendance, to every Featured Artist and Composer who enrolls at those colleges.
In addition, the showcase will divide and distribute $10,000 in funds for future musical studies.
Submissions from instrumentalists, vocalists and composers in grades 9-12 from throughout the region are welcome. Music students living in or attending school within a Minnesota Public Radio signal are invited to submit a solo or ensemble recording of an instrument or vocal performance of a classical or musical theater work, performed by an ensemble or soloist.
The submission deadline is 9 a.m. Dec. 2 .Official rules, FAQs and submission specifications are available at classicalmpr.org/topic/minnesota-varsity.
From the submissions, as many as 15 instrumental and vocal entrants are invited to make a professional recording in MPR’s studio in St. Paul. The recordings will be streamed online, with excerpts being broadcast on Classical MPR.
Up to five Featured Composers will be selected to attend a Workshop Day with an esteemed composer Edie Hill. Each student will receive assistance in polishing and presenting their compositions, and have their work performed by an ensemble.
Of the remaining instrumental and vocal entrants, four will be selected as Showcase Artists by a panel of professional musicians and educators, and one will be selected by an online audience vote. Two Showcase Composers will be selected by the ensemble musicians, Edie Hill and ACF.
Minnesota Varsity culminates in May with a live radio broadcast and showcase performance. The Showcase Composers’ works also will be premiered at the theater.