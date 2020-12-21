A group of senior living community staff members received “Hero” bonuses for their commitment to caring for residents through the Covid-19 public health crisis. The staff members received cash bonuses just in time for Christmas. In addition, Traditions of Owatonna has teamed up with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to gift employees “Chamber Bucks.”
“Our employees are grateful for the Chamber Bucks and are excited to use them to boost the local economy,” stated Tiffany Schiprett, Traditions of Owatonna. Traditions is also donating money to buy lunches and snacks for local hospital employees in support of their good work during this time.
In addition to the monetary gifts, Traditions of Owatonna has also implemented a variety of safety precautions to protect employees and residents alike. Team members undergo comprehensive symptom screening at the beginning of their shift, don full personal protective equipment, and complete enhanced cleaning routines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Traditions of Owatonna continues to conduct staff and resident testing per local and state health department guidelines. As an additional precaution, Traditions of Owatonna is also offering testing to family members.