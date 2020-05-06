At the recommendation of Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health, the City of Faribault is closing all of its Parks and Recreation facilities, along with canceling all Parks and Rec. programming, through May 17.
The facilities include the Faribault Community Center and the Washington Recreation Center.
Additionally, in conjunction with the National Recreation and Parks Association, Parks staff will be closing all park playgrounds and picnic shelters.
Please know that all city and state trails will remain open, and we’re encouraging people to use these amenities, while maintaining a safe, 6-foot distance from one another, which is being recommended by the MDH.
To see virtual fitness classes free of charge, visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or keep an eye on the Faribault Community Television channel (channel 10 for Consolidated Communications or 181 for Spectrum).