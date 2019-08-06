The final free Holy Smoke music events this summer is scheduled for 6–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 NE First St., Faribault. The concerts help raise money to support food subsidy programs in Faribault and surrounding area.
Scottie Miller closes the season with riveting performance of funk, blues, soul and jazz with a flavor of New Orleans and Memphis grit. Miller is a member of the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame, has played Madison Square Garden as touring pianist with nationally known Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster, and toured with rock -n- roll legend, Bo Diddley.
Holy Smoke is a free outdoor family friendly evening of music and activities, with pizza available for purchase, held the second Wednesday in June, July and August. Bring lawn chairs.