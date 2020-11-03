Give to the Max
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Community Thanksgiving Meal
If you are interested in having a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal without having to prepare it yourself, you can once again plan on getting your meal from the annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Due to COVID-19, no meals will be served inside the American Legion as has been done in the past. All meals will be either delivered to you at home or can be picked up curbside at the Legion. You do not need to pre-order your curbside meals, just show up on the south side entrance of the American Legion between noon-1:30 p.m.
If you are planning on having your meal delivered to you, you must order in advance by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 before Monday, Nov. 23. The only volunteers that will be needed this year are drivers for the home deliveries. You may show up for this at 10:30 a.m. to pick up those meals.
Free Membership Renewals for 2021
As a nonprofit, Buckham West understands that it’s nothing without its members. And it’s for that reason that the Board of Directors decided to extend all existing memberships through 2021 at no cost. It is our belief that you have not received a year’s worth of benefit from our organization and want you to bear with us as we begin to add programs back in.
But this decision has an impact. The money generated from membership dues represents 12% of our annual budget, a significant amount for us. It’s for this reason that we’re respectfully asking that instead of paying the required dues to become a member, you make a tax-deductible donation to Buckham West instead. Whether it’s the same amount of $40, or an additional amount, we’re seeking your commitment, as a way to help the organization out.
Our commitment and dedication to our members has been unwavering amidst a pandemic. We’re hoping you see – and feel – the value of the work that we do here, and find it in your heart to make a year-end donation. If interested, please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West.
Open Enrollment
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). As has been done for many years, Buckham West (BW) will be hosting a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period.
But as in many things this year, there will be some changes made to this process. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointments this year will not be face-to-face, but virtual instead. Staff from the SE Minnesota Area Agency on Aging will be joining us via the computer to help you shop for a new drug plan or answer other questions that you may have. Here are the parameters that will be set up:
• Call 332-7357 to make your one-on-one appointment.
• There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
• Another option available for you to do your Open Enrollment changes is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Reminders:
• Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store in downtown Faribault, remains closed to shoppers and donors. At this point there is no re-opening date set. There also will be no donations accepted until further notice.
• The long-awaited re-opening of our popular Coffee Shop is open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Have you gotten your flu shot yet? For those that typically had their shots at Buckham West, please consider alternative locations, such as your pharmacy or clinic this year. You may also call the Public Health at 507-332-6111 or 507-332-5928 to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccination at their office.
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the 4th Tuesday of the month 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.