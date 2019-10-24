As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Goodhue County
Cannon Falls
Nov. 6: 8:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cannon Falls Government Center, 918 River Road
Pine Island
Nov. 15: 1 - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 857 Rolling View Lane SE
Red Wing
Nov. 1: noon - 6 p.m., Family Fare Supermarkets, 615 Main St.
Nov. 7: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 320 West Ave.
Welch
Nov. 7: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 24036 County 7 Blvd.
Rice County
Faribault
Nov. 5: noon - 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
Nov. 8: 1 - 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW
Northfield
Nov. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.