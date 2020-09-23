Today in History - Sept. 23

Partial view of an anti-Soviet demonstration march as it passes Rome’s central square “Piazza Venezia” (with the big monument to King Victor Emanuel II, where Italy’s Unknown Soldier’s Grave is located), carrying anti-Russian signs demanding a halt to Soviet nuclear tests on Sept. 23, 1961. The demonstrators estimated at about 1,200 to 2,000 persons, most of them belonging to non-Communist labor unions, headed toward the Soviet embassy. (AP Photo/Girolamo Di Majo)